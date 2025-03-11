Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.