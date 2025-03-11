Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 558 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in APi Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $881,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

