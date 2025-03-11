Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.0-$790.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.47 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 8.5 %

Asana stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,847,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,031,186.03. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.