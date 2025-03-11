Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 870 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,280 shares of company stock valued at $62,575,288 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

