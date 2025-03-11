Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 346,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

