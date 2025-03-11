Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ATXS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 139,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

