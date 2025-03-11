Atb Cap Markets Expects Weaker Earnings for Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.17. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.34. The firm has a market cap of C$458.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Garden purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.