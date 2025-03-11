Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading Up 44.4% – Still a Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 822,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 940% from the average session volume of 79,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

