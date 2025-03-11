AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. AT&T also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48 or higher EPS.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

