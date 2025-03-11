AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

T stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

