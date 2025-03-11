Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 216,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $2,932,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

ADSK opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

