Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 1,705 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

