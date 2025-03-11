Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.
Altria Group Stock Performance
MO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.