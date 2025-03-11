Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

