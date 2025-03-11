Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 25,497 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martel Wealth Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

