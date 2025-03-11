Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $43.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

