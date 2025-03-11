Banco Santander S.A. Has $326,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after buying an additional 189,154 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

