Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,277 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.48 and its 200 day moving average is $430.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

