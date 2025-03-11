Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $220,000 Stock Position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVYO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Insider Activity

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $1,672,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,772.60. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,246 shares of company stock worth $5,007,708. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.