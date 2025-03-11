Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

