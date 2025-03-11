Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 942,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

