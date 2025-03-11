Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 1690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.03. The firm has a market cap of £195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.90%.

In related news, insider Adriana Stirling purchased 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($12,979.43). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

