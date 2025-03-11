Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

