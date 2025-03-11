Briaud Financial Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.