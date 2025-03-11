Briaud Financial Planning Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

