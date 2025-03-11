Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,481,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,803,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,206,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

