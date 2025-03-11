Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $231.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

