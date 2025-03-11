Brokerages Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Price Target at $14.58

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.
GWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GWH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ESS Tech Price Performance
Shares of GWH stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.37.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.