Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Target Price at $116.83

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LRN stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Stride has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $36,694,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

