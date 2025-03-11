Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ayr Wellness Q1 Earnings

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
