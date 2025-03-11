Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $81.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 851,449 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,010,000 after buying an additional 452,116 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

