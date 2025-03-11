C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.

C3is Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CISS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,675. C3is has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,132.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

