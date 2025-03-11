C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.
C3is Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CISS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,675. C3is has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,132.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.
About C3is
