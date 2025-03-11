Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $212,981.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.