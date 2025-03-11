California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Critical Comparison

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for California Beach Restaurants and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop 0 7 14 0 2.67

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $357.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Given Wingstop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 17.37% -21.59% 20.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Wingstop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wingstop $625.81 million 9.79 $70.18 million $3.71 57.62

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Volatility and Risk

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its share price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wingstop beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

