Callan Family Office LLC Invests $295,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.