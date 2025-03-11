Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JHX shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

