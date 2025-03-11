Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.