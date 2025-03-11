Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at St. Joe
In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.3 %
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
