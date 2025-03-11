Callan Family Office LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

