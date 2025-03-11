Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,275.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $812.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,011.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.64. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.