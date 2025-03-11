Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 2,903 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENB opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

