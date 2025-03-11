Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRP opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

