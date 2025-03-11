Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $909,000 Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $21,605,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,323 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,763,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

