Candriam S.C.A. Sells 45 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. York GP Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $41,303,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $31,802,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,333.95 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $503.08 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,330.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

