Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 5.5 %

COF stock opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

