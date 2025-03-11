Carnegie Mellon University Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Carnegie Mellon University acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. PDD accounts for about 2.5% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 6.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

