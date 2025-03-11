Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $381.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.00 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

