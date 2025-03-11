Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $381.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $445.17. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

