Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average of $408.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

