Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,719,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,732,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after buying an additional 756,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.5 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

