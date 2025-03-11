Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in TopBuild by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 704.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $288.31 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.56.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

